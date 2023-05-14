Shock as Telford pub announces sudden closure less than a year after it opened

The Boot's opening last year in Wellington featuring Councillor Lee Carter

The Boot Micropub's owners issued a statement on its social media sites on Saturday saying it is "not currently sustainable".

The statement on Twitter and Facebook said: "We’re all facing difficult times at the moment both financially and otherwise. Unfortunately, despite best efforts, the pub is not currently sustainable."

Owned by the same team who run the Coracle micropub in Ironbridge, they say the pub will close from tomorrow (Monday) and remain closed until further notice.

"In order to mitigate any further losses we’ve taken the difficult decision to close the pub from this Monday, until further notice, whilst we regroup and take some advice," the statement read.

The Boot was open and trading on Saturday and Sunday after the statement was made.

But the announcement was such a surprise that that pub punters were asked to bear in mind that the news was also a surprise to staff.

"Please bear in mind if you visit over the weekend that this news will have come as almost as much a surprise to our staff as it has to you.

"We’ll provide an update as soon as we have any further information," the statement read.

The Coracle in Ironbridge remains open.

The Boot, on Wellington high street, opened in July 2022 four years after its "sibling" was launched in Ironbridge in 2018.

It received a £10,000 business start-up grant through Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme to open on Market Square.

It was the second project launched by Emma Dean and Michael Young.

The Boot specialised in quality beers, including cask ales, keg beers, a wide range of cans and bottles and a wine and spirits selection curated by Tanners and Moonshine & Fuggles respectively.

As well as the start-up funding, The Boot has also been awarded a £1,500 facade grant to create a new micropub frontage and to support additional signage.

At the time Emma said: “We recognise that there are some great pubs in Wellington, so we don’t want to be seen as direct competition but more as an alternative place to enjoy a drink which is a bit different.

“We can see the growth happening in the area, and we are delighted to be part of that. The Boot is in a great location at the entrance to the market and close to the train station so we hope it will take off.”

“Michael and myself are both really excited about The Boot, and while initially, it’s about launching the micropub for drinks only, Phase 2 of our business plan is to introduce food which will make it a bit different to our business in Ironbridge.”

A leading councillor also welcomed the opening as "something new for the town, and we feel will be a popular addition.

“There is a buzz about Wellington, and the launch of new businesses like this will only add to it.

“We’re pleased to support The Boot with these start-up and façade grants, bringing a new business to the town and filling another empty retail unit through the Pride in Our High Street programme.”

The owners of the Boot have been asked to comment further.