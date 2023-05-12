Organisers of the event, which will be held at the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury on Saturday, May 27, are reporting that entries have been flooding in for the various livestock classes

It comes as organisers of the event, which will be held at the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury on Saturday, May 27, are reporting that entries have been flooding in for the various livestock classes.

Morland UK, based in Welshpool, was recently unveiled as sponsor of this year’s Equestrian Area and they are joined by office furniture and stationery supplier Chrisbeon, sponsors of the Members area, and ABP UK, a company specialising in the supply and development of award-winning British and Irish beef and lamb products, sponsoring the Livestock Rings.

Property consultants Berrys have also pledged their support once again with sponsorship of the President’s Pavilion.

Ian Bebbington, West Midlands Agricultural Society Chief Executive, said: “Sponsors are key to the success of the show and we are indebted to Chrisbeon, Berrys, ABP UK and all of our sponsors, for adding their support.

“The Equestrian, Livestock and Members areas see a lot of activity on show day and we are delighted to have such high profile and hugely successful local companies getting involved in the showground’s biggest event of the year.

“The Members Area is returning to the President’s Pavilion this year and has been kitted out by Chrisbeon.

“It is shaping up to be another fantastic show with plenty of livestock entries, our heavy horses, dog show and so much more. Among the many attractions, we are also looking forward to seeing the mounted games in action.”

Mounted games is a team sport which brings together friends and a love of ponies for various races. The teams are made up of four or five riders who take part in a series of exciting races involving vaulting, galloping, a mix of turns and handovers - and the games are coming to the showground in 2023.

This year’s Shropshire County Show also features main arena attractions, live music, a youth zone area and a flypast, weather permitting, of a Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster from the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. There will be a range of food and drink vendors on site and a wide variety of trade stands.