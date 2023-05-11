Morland UK to go extra furlong with county show support

The Equestrian Area at this year’s Shropshire County Show is being sponsored by Morland

The show is one of the main events in the region and staff at Welshpool-based Morland UK will be there to meet many of the thousands of visitors who will be attending the event on Saturday, May 27.

Morland UK manufactures timber based products including panels and profiles for the caravan, leisure, equestrian and marine industries. The firm, which distributes on a global level, also provides fire doors and other products into the construction sector.

The Shropshire County Show, held at the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury, has a history dating back to the late 19th century and will once again feature an exciting programme of music, main arena attractions and an impressive array of livestock classes.

Richard Allen, Sales & Marketing Director at Morland, said: “We are excited to be sponsoring the Equestrian Area at this year’s Shropshire County Show - it is an event that we are familiar with and is a great day out with something to appeal to everyone.

“We have growing links with the equestrian industry, with many people in that sector choosing us for the supply of our timber based fit-out profiles and other products, so when we heard that sponsorship of the Equestrian Area was available, we jumped at the chance to get involved.

“Our team will be there and we can’t wait to meet and chat to visitors on the day. It also gives us the opportunity to show and explain our new horsebox range.”

Ian Bebbington, Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society chief executive, said: “We are delighted to welcome Morland UK on board as sponsor of our Equestrian Area - it really is much appreciated.