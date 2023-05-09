Sarah Weaver (Floreat Living Ltd), Mike Sambrook (SJ Roberts Construction), Sharon Rivers (Floreat Living Ltd), Dean Hornsey (SJ Roberts Construction), Lucy Blythe (Floreat Living Ltd) and Gary Porter (Floreat Living Ltd)

Floreat Homes and building contractor S J Roberts Construction will release just 27 homes in the final phase of development, with the first properties becoming available later this year.

The homes will be a mix of three, four and five-bedroom houses and 23 of the homes will be made available for sale on the open market and four for shared ownership – a first for the development.

Walker House, a large double-fronted property in use when the site was a college, will be transformed into two large semi-detached homes, offering period styling with modern features.

It follows in the footsteps of Radbrook Hall, a large Victorian schoolhouse, which was sensitively refurbished in an earlier phase of building work, creating a centrepiece for the luxury scheme.

Sharon Rivers, development manager at Floreat Homes, said: “This is such an exciting phase of the development and a fitting way to complete work on the site.

“As well as showcasing contemporary design in our new build homes, we’re eager to keep as much of the original architecture of Walker House as possible. The history of the site allows us to offer these unique places to live, and we can’t wait to release these homes to the market.

“We anticipate there to be considerable demand for these high quality, high specification homes with buyers already requesting to be on our early bird list.”