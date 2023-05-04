Adila Malik

Shrewsbury-based Aaron & Partners has appointed Adila Malik as a solicitor – the sixth member of the expanding department, which was formed last year as a standalone team to be led by one of the firm’s most experienced Partners, Mark Davies.

Adila joins the firm from Drydensfairfax Solicitors and said: "I am delighted to have joined Aaron and Partners, the firm has a superb reputation, particularly in the Insolvency sector.

“It’s exciting to be a part of such a respected and dynamic team and look forward to contributing to its continued growth and success."

Acting primarily for Insolvency Practitioners, Adila’s expertise includes advising and pursuing claims for debt recovery and enforcement action.

She added: "I’m excited to be working with clients across a range of industries and sectors, and to be part of a firm that values innovation and excellence in client service. I hope my experience and skillset allows me to provide valuable insights and support to the team and our clients.