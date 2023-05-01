Mary Walley, left, from Mary's Meats pictured at Market Drayton Indoor Market

Gemma Connell, whose mother Mary is one of two mainstay traders at Market Drayton's indoor market, issued a heartfelt plea to Draytonians last week amid a lack of trade.

The 39-year-old said her mum might be forced to close up shop if things carry on as they are, as the lack of footfall is not enough to cover the cost of renting her space.

The Indoor Market in Market Drayton. Pictured a customer cleans his hands at Mary's Meats

She said: "My mum has been working in the indoor market for nearly forty years and previous to that it was my aunty and uncle's stall, and before that it was my grandfathers, so I think we've been there trading for more than 60 years.

"Now, there's only two mainstay traders left – my mum's Mary's Meats and Shepley’s Butchers. My mum said if this carries on she's going to have go – and to see my mum crying, it was really upsetting.

"I have never known anything different than Market Drayton, it used to be absolutely thriving and all I'm trying to do at the moment is help my mum survive."

Gemma said that her recent Facebook post on the community group the Drayton Crier did lead to a flurry of support from residents, but that more needed to be done to boost trade.

"Lots of people are on board with it," Gemma added, "it's a big issue in the town and we need it back, it's always been there for decades."

The Wednesday and Saturday markets are an important part of the heritage and history of the north Shropshire market town.

Almost 1,000 years ago, in 1086, Drayton was recorded as a settlement in the Doomsday Book and in 1245 it was granted a Royal Charter for a weekly market, becoming known as Market Drayton.

In the Victorian period, farmers' wives would often travel into the town on market day to sell their butter and cheese under the Buttercross.

Pictures from the Shropshire Star archive highlight how this continued in the later centuries:

Market day in Market Drayton. Postcard dates May 22, 1915

Market day in Market Drayton. Under The Buttercross on Cheshire Street, Market Drayton. Pictured 1967

Market day in Market Drayton. Picture taken on Cheshire Street in about 1967

Hugh Robert Otterburn, a resident of Market Drayton added: "Some people will say that change is inevitable and the ways of the past cannot last forever.

"However, the town came into being as a market town and any/all of its markets are a part of the heritage of this town.

"The indoor market and the weekly Wednesday street market are fast becoming disappearing tricks and it is happening now.

"I am well aware that many families in Market Drayton are struggling financially and market shopping is not possible but for the others I ask you to think about possibly shopping in the indoor market more often.

"If things continue as they are at present we will lose the indoor market for good.

"Shrewsbury has a wonderful indoor market and I see no reason why Drayton should not have a similarly successful scaled-down version of that, but of course it needs customers. Use it or lose it."

The issue was raised at the town's annual meeting on Wednesday, April 26.

Now, a meeting between the market's tender LSD Promotions, the town council and Shropshire Council has been organised for May 17.

Councillor Roy Aldcroft of Market Drayton Town Council said: "There is a lot of concern. We are hoping that meeting on the 17th with the county council and LSD will sort something to promote it, but what that is going to be we don't yet know.

"A lot of people have got ideas and we welcome those and marketeers have made their views known. If we don't get something done there soon I fear for its future."

Councillor Aldcroft went on to say that more meetings have been scheduled, but it is a long-winded process that could take time.