Former pub site near Telford offered in rare opportunity to finish off a part-completed project

The Swan development

Commercial agents Bond Wolfe are marketing the opportunity for the former Swan Inn, in River Lane, Waters Upton, near Telford.

The site has full planning consent for the development of three apartments, two houses and a community building and is part developed up to “first fix”. Offers based on £695,000 are invited for the freehold.

James Mattin, managing director agency of Bond Wolfe, said: “ This is a rare opportunity for a developer to take on a part-complete project in a popular village location.

"We are already receiving number enquiries from potential purchasers.”

The site sits in a popular village location set in between Newport, Telford and Shrewsbury, and Waters Upton has a Post Office, award-winning butcher, convenience store and restaurant/takeaway.