Shropshire accountants celebrate prestigious Xero award

By Matthew PanterBusiness

A Shropshire company has collected an award from online accounting platform Xero.

Thorne Widgery had reason to celebrate

Thorne Widgery, which has offices in Ludlow and Shrewsbury, won the prestigious Total Xero Award at the Xero Awards 2023.

The Xero Awards are a highlight of the accountancy profession’s calendar and recognise the achievements of some of the UK’s most innovative accountancy firms.

Thorne Widgery collected their award at a ceremony in London and CEO Daniel Crowther said: “This is a special moment for our entire team and ultimately reflects the lengths we go to in order to deliver the best possible service to each and every one of our clients across the region.

“I would like to congratulate the whole team on this fantastic success.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

