Portakabin confirms deal for Darwin Group

Darwin Group

The two companies say the move will offer significant benefits to healthcare providers across the UK.

“This union between two of the most respected off-site modular builders in their respective fields is an exciting development for both Portakabin and Darwin Group," said Dan Ibbetson, CEO of Portakabin.

"We are both passionate about providing the healthcare sector with the most comprehensive range of market-leading products and services, particularly given the considerable pressures on our healthcare professionals."

The companies said the acquisition was driven by a shared belief that every patient should have access to sustainable, world-leading healthcare facilities that empowers clinicians and the broader healthcare system to deliver exceptional care.

"An incredibly strong culture runs through the DNA of both businesses, and our commitment to delivering quality healthcare facilities allowing clinicians to enhance patient care makes this a natural fit," said Richard Pierce, CEO of Darwin Group.

"We are truly excited to start working together to continue delivering outstanding buildings for our customers."