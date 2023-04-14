Company celebrates 40th anniversary in Ludlow with plans to become "department store" for home renovations

Homecare in Ludlow are today celebrating their 40th year in business by opening a brand new Kitchen Design Centre. In Picture L>R: David Bowen, Time Daniels and Abbas Bowen..

Ludlow Homecare, based on the banks of the Teme at the Ludford Trading Estate, recently celebrated its 40th anniversary by opening a brand new kitchen design centre.

Tim Daniel, who masterminded the new part of the business, said: "We are aiming to turn the premises into a department store for renovating the home. The Ludlow Design Centre is now open for kitchens and showrooms are on the way for bathrooms and bedrooms."

The family owned company was created by local businessman David Bowen in 1983. He had managed a builder’s merchant in Bridgnorth for some 10 years before then and wanted to have a shop of his own.

He settled on Ludlow and it has paid off in not only the company's longevity but also in securing the rights to sell Laura Ashley kitchens and bedrooms. Only one in every eight applications to do this are successful.

Mr Bowen even met the King a few months ago as a successful business owner and in recognition of the contribution of small business to the economy of the United Kingdom.

He was able to rub shoulders with other entrepreneurs including Peter Jones, and cabinet minister Grant Shapps.