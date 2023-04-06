£30,000 boost to help Telford firm's expansion

Claire Critchell, Telford & Wrekin Council’s investment and business support team leader, Katherine Kynaston, Telford & Wrekin Council’s director for housing, employment and infrastructure, Thomas Bibb, Exascale managing director and Exascale field engineers Max Perry and Ellis Nicholas.

Internet solutions provider Exascale, which has its headquarters in Telford, has secured a Business Growth Programme (BGP) grant.

The grant has enabled the business to buy new equipment, expand its product range and invest in new machinery to speed up business growth.

Exascale, provides Ethernet Leased Lines and Broadband nationally alongside its own Gigabit Full Fibre network in both Telford and West Bromwich, connecting homes and businesses.

The company has most recently connected the Rural village of Horton to its rapidly growing network in Telford.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Invest Telford business support team worked closely with Exascale – guiding the firm through the grant application process and ensuring it received the grant.

Thomas Bibb, Exascale managing director, said: “As our business continues to grow and respond to the demand for a local, dependable, and high-quality gigabit full fibre alternative internet service provider in Telford and Wrekin, we look towards finding efficiencies to improve our productivity, and fuel growth.

“The BGP2 grant has enabled Exascale to fast track the purchase of plant and machinery, increasing our speed to market and creating several new full-time jobs in Telford.”

The BGP is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund and supports small to medium enterprises (SMEs) in the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership, designed to strengthen supply chains, stimulate innovation and help businesses grow.

Katherine Kynaston, Telford & Wrekin Council’s director for housing, employment & infrastructure, said:“We’re proud that Exascale continues to grow in the borough and that our businesses and residents benefit from access to good quality internet connections as a result.

“Our job is to support businesses with their growth plans and help them access pots of funding that are available.