Next forecasted to reveal higher profits and sales

Next

Investors are expecting the company to reveal that sales grew by around 6.9% to £4.6 billion over the year.

It is also predicted to show that pre-tax profits rose 4.5% to £860 million, having increased its projection from £840 million set in November.

Investors and analysts will be keen to hear how trading has performed during the start of the new financial year as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite.

In January, chief executive Lord Simon Wolfson said prices were set to peak at about 8% in the spring but will ease back afterwards to “no more than” 6% in the second half.

Shareholders will be hoping higher pricing has not impacted demand from shoppers in recent weeks.

Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “While these numbers are commendable, given the challenging environment for retailers, it’s important not to lose sight of the challenges ahead.