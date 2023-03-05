Coffee shop owner bids a fond farewell to Shrewsbury after three years

The little coffee shop has now closed permanently

The Colonel's Son in Meadow Place has recently put the shutters up and the premises put on the property market locally.

In a message on Instagram, the coffee shop owner said it was not a sad goodbye but a happy one. It was forced by "high coffee prices".

"My little shop is now permanently closed not a sad goodbye but a happy one," read the statement on social media.

"I just would like to take a sec to say a HUGE THANKYOU! To all who have supported me over the last three years, throughout the turbulent times of Covid and my own ups and downs.

"It’s been a great little project which has now ran its course mainly due to high raw coffee prices/buying power.

"It’s been an absolute pleasure Shrewsbury."

Shrewsbury town centre businesses reacted with their best wishes to the owner on social media. The shop unit itself covers 274 sqft.

The property has been placed on the property market with TSR Surveyors with a "offers in the region of" price of £175,000.

It is described as a modern three storey mixed use property comprising ground floor retail lock-up unit with separate self-contained one bedroom residential apartment above.

TSR Surveyors say the "well appointed" accommodation can provide an attractive investment opportunity or for owner occupation.

Offers in the region of £175,000 are invited for the freehold interest with vacant possession of the ground floor retail unit, and subject to an assured shorthold tenancy of the residential apartment above.

The upper floors comprise a recently refurbished self-contained residential apartment providing modern accommodation with fitted kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom having gas fired radiator central heating and fitted carpeting throughout.

The apartment also has the benefit of a small private courtyard area at the rear with access via a pedestrian walkway from Castle Gates..

The estate agents say the property is conveniently located fronting Meadow Place, close to Gala Bingo and a variety of independent retail outlets along Castle Gates. Meadow Place provides a busy pedestrian thoroughfare between the Shrewsbury Bus Station, Railway Station and the Town Centre.