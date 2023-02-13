Cautious welcome for Aldi's plans in Ellesmere as some traders say it would attract more shoppers

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 10/02/2023 - Aldi wants to build in Ellesmere Shropshire. Site GV's and reaction from local business/resident. Ellesmere road sign / Welcome to Ellesmere. Ellesmere logo. In Picture: Lincoln McMullan.

While some have taken to social media worrying that the budget store could take money from the town's independent traders others have said it could attract shoppers to Ellesmere.

There are also worries about the loss of wildlife habitat.

The discount goods retailer has put forward a proposal to develop a new food store on land off the A495, opposite Ellesmere Business Park.

It is now asking local residents to take part in a pre-planning consultation after putting forward its vision for redevelopment of the site.

Infrastructure work is already underway to create a road in the area as part of plans for new housing that has already won planning permission. The Aldi would go near the junction to that road.

Construction work for an access road for new housing close to where an Aldi could be built

One resident wrote on Facebook: "Those of us residents who are passionate about our beautiful little market town yearn to keep its beauty and dread what this 'progress' brings. We are already suffering with the recent over building of housing developments especially regarding the services."

Others said Ellesmere's infrastructure, from road improvements to a new medical centre, needed sorting out before more housing or a supermarket.

Businessman Lincoln McMullan, from The Signtists, said that personally he saw no problem with having an Aldi in Ellesmere.

"Competition is a good thing and I believe the main store that could be affected is Tesco," he said.

"There are plans for so many new homes in Ellesmere. The new residents need to have a choice of where to shop and I think Aldi would attract people from outside the town."

Bill Carline outside Pets Pantry in Ellesmere

Bill and Ruth Carline live in Chirk but often travel to Ellesmere to enjoy a walk at the mere a look around the shops and a coffee or lunch in one of the cafes.

"We go to Llangollen to do our shopping in the Aldi there," Bill said.

"But if there was one in Ellesmere we would use that and come here more often."

The owner of Pets Pantry in the Shropshire town is Rachael Roberts.

"I think it will be good for Ellesmere," she said.

Will there be a welcome to Ellesmere for Aldi?

"People do tend to buy general pet food in supermarkets. But if they want more specialist items they come to us. We can give them help and advice that they can't get in supermarkets."

Rachael said Ellesmere had so much to offer shoppers and general visitors.

"We have some wonderful independent shops, places to eat and have coffee and other businesses and services. And we have the meres, the canal and countryside.

"If we do get an Aldi I think shoppers would find they could combine a trip there with time having a walk, having lunch and browsing our stores."