Apprentice opportunities on offer as Shrewsbury Town FC hosts major event

Last year's All About Apprenticeships event at Shrewsbury Town Football Club

The All About Apprenticeships event takes place from 2pm to 7pm on February 7 at Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

More than 25 employers, colleges, training providers and careers guidance specialists will be available at the event showcasing advanced manufacturing, engineering, construction, digital, administration, hospitality, hair and beauty, agriculture and many others.

The event is being sponsored by Aico, PaveAways, The Marches Careers Hub and the Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, and is being organised by the Marches Skills Provider Network.

Speaking for MSPN Corinne Brown said “There are currently more apprenticeship opportunities available in Shropshire than ever before, covering a wide range of occupational areas and levels, including degree apprenticeships

“A survey conducted by the Shropshire Star indicated that more than 50 per cent of young people don’t know how to find and apply for an apprenticeship. That is why this event is so important.

“Employers are seeing apprenticeships as the way to build strong teams for the future. I would encourage young people, their parents and teachers to come along to find out about this important route to a good career.”

Shropshire PR and creative agency ROUS+ will also be filming at an event to help promote apprenticeship opportunities as part of its new business podcast series.

Called ‘The Graveyard Shift’, it features in-depth interviews with some of the county’s leading lights across all industries.

ROUS+ Managing Director Nathan Rous said: “We’ve all become a little bit tired of people thinking that Shropshire is a place where you come to retire, or take your foot off the gas, when the opposite is true.

“We’re proud of being a Shropshire firm and the reality is that we have a county packed with talent - it’s bursting with entrepreneurs, brilliant businesses and extraordinary individuals.

“That’s why we called the podcast ‘The Graveyard Shift’, because we wanted people to shift away from using the term that Shropshire is the graveyard of ambition. It isn’t - it’s where people make things happen and our job is to shine a light on that.

“We are delighted to be attending the All About Apprenticeships event. There are a lot of businesses out there who have been struggling to recruit and find people with the right skills for some time, which makes apprenticeships more important than ever and a key route employers can use to develop valuable career pathways.”