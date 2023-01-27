Telford recruitment business completes move to new head office

The new base

Proactive Personnel Ltd has moved to Hadley Park East, Telford as part of the company's ongoing expansion efforts to increase its sales and head office operations.

The new head office, located at Proactive House, will provide greater space to continue its growth and development.

"We’re thrilled to have moved into our new head office in Telford," says Kerry McNee, Regional Director of Proactive Personnel Ltd.

"The new premises will enable us to better serve our clients in the area and meet the demands of our rapidly growing business.

"We’re excited about the opportunities this move will bring and look forward to welcoming our clients, partners and candidates to our new location."

Proactive Personnel has 12 branches across Shropshire, the West Midlands and North West.

The company offers temporary, temp-to-perm and permanent recruitment services to businesses of all sizes across multiple industries.

This is the first of two moves for the Telford-based business, as the company plans to open its new recruitment office in Market Street, Oakengates, at the beginning of February.

It has recently moved out of its premises in Limes Walk, Oakengates, where it was situated for 23 years, as part of the regeneration of the area.