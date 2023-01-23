Harry Reece

Having started off as team of two in Shifnal in 2003, Base Architects has grown into a practice of nineteen working across its offices in Shrewsbury, Chester and Conwy and is now a leading player in architecture and planning across the region.

The firm has witnessed significant growth in its commercial arm since it launched its free feasibility service for developers last January, seeing its share of work in the commercial sector grow to 44% of the firm’s total work in 2022, further expanding its network of private and commercial clients.

The service, which helps commercial clients maximise their return-on-investment, has proven popular over the past year and work has continued to roll in for the firm despite the more recent challenges posed by rising energy prices and inflation.

In October 2022, Base Architects also managed to achieve something that many architectural practices can only dream of by successfully gaining the full support of the planners at Shropshire Council who gave them planning permission for a rare ‘Paragraph 80’ Grand Designs home in the countryside near Pitchford.

Managing director Harry Reece said Base’s established reputation and experience in the commercial and residential sectors, together with its in-house planning expertise, meant developers and homeowners had the confidence in them to make the most of the opportunities presented by each and every project.

“These results are incredibly reassuring in the current market and serve to demonstrate the ongoing stability and longevity we represent to our clients, both old and new.”

Our clients appreciate the knowledge and experience we bring to the table and know that they can rely on us to maximise results for them, whether their budget is £300,000 or £3 million.

Harry added: “Reputation is everything for us and we are very much looking forward to our 20th birthday year and getting our teeth into a range of exciting new projects. Clients look for a proven track-record and reliability in their chosen architect and getting a Paragraph 80 new build across the line has further increased our clients’ confidence in us.