Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dozens of firefighters battle pub and hotel fire in Albrighton

By Emma Walker TelfordBusinessPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Firefighters rushed to a pub and hotel fire in Albrighton with crews praised for their quick action.

Crews battle the fire at the Harp Hotel in Albrighton. Photos: Lee Baker, Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service
Crews battle the fire at the Harp Hotel in Albrighton. Photos: Lee Baker, Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Dozens of firefighters attended the Harp Hotel on High Street after a chimney fire had spread to the first floor last night.

Crews battle the fire at the Harp Hotel in Albrighton. Photos: Lee Baker, Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

An aerial platform was used to fight the blaze and images released by firefighters show the extent of the operation.

Crews battle the fire at the Harp Hotel in Albrighton. Photos: Lee Baker, Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Craig Jackson, of Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service, said: "Assertive firefighting quickly brought the fire under control. Well done all involved."

Business
News
Albrighton & Cosford
Telford
Local Hubs

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News