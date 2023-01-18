Dozens of firefighters battle pub and hotel fire in Albrighton

Dozens of firefighters attended the Harp Hotel on High Street after a chimney fire had spread to the first floor last night.
An aerial platform was used to fight the blaze and images released by firefighters show the extent of the operation.
Craig Jackson, of Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service, said: "Assertive firefighting quickly brought the fire under control. Well done all involved."
Crews last night have tackled a fire in a pub in Albrighton. Assertive firefighting quickly brought the fire under control. Well done all involved @shropsfire @BBCShropshire @ShropshireStar https://t.co/aSH4pqwyiS— Craig Jackson (@SFRS_cjackson) January 18, 2023