Royal Mail workers brave freezing cold for latest 48-hour strike

Postal workers out on strike in Welshpool. Photo by Phil Blagg Photography.

Workers at the Welshpool Delivery Office, in Powys, have been trying to keep warm – with thick coats and a log fire – as they stood outside the centre early on Wednesday morning.

It is the latest round of strike action by members of the Communication Workers Union, as CWU and Royal Mail bosses have yet to come to an agreement.

Members of the CWU are striking over conditions of their employment – which could result in later starting hours – and they are seeking a wage rise in line with inflation.

Danny Edwards, union rep for Welshpool's delivery depot, said|: "Everybody seems to think it's just to do with the pay, but as a whole, it's about the conditions and they [Royal Mail] are tearing up all the agreements we have worked so hard to get with management.

"It's terrible really, to think that everything you have worked for in previous work is being torn up."

Mr Edwards said a lot of people love working for Royal Mail and it wasn't the job that was causing issues, but management changing the terms and conditions.

He went on to say that this is not a political issue, but ordinary people wanting to be able to afford to live.

Mr Edwards said it would have 'huge implications' on staff if proposals to change start times came into play.

He said this would see workers starting two to three hours later for their shift, having a significant impact on those with young children.

"It's going to impact a lot of members who have children who they pick up from school, which they won't be able to. Some are saying they will have to find another job because they cannot fit it in with their family," he said.

"They [Royal Mail] just don't seem to care at the moment, it's all about how much money they can make."

A statement released by Royal Mail on Monday said: "Following several months of talks between Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union, including ACAS facilitation, Royal Mail has shared a best and final offer for pay and change.

"The revised offer includes extensive improvements that have been made during the negotiations with the CWU, including an enhanced pay deal of 9 per cent over 18 months and a number of other concessions to terms and agreements.

"The offer is subject to agreeing a programme of change with the CWU.

"We’re urging CWU leadership to accept the change and pay offer, call off future damaging strike action, for the good of our customers and our people.

"We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience the CWU's continued strike action will cause. We are doing all we can to minimise delays and keep people, businesses and the country connected."

Royal Mail said it will do what it can to keep services running during the strike action, but it cannot fully replace the daily efforts of its frontline workforce.