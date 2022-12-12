County losing another branch of bank as 114 set to close

Powys is losing another branch.

The Brecon branch will close its doors on May 9 next year after the bank said more people are choosing online banking over using a physical branch to do their banking.

The Leominster HSBC branch in Herefordshire will also close on April 25 2023.

Meanwhile, Lloyds Bank will close its Llandrindod Wells branch on January 16 2023 leaving just HSBC and the Principality Building Society in the town.

HSBC said it found that the number of people visiting has dropped by 65 per cent over the course of five years.

In a statement the bank said; “The decline in branch use has accelerated so much since the Covid-19 pandemic that some of the branches closing now are serving fewer than 250 customers a week.”

They also said that 97.5 per cent of its banking transactions are now done online.

Jackie Uhi, HSBC UK managing director of UK distribution said; “People are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low with no signs of it returning.

“The decision to close a branch is never easy or taken lightly, especially if we are the last branch in an area, so we’ve invested heavily in our post closure strategy, including providing free tablet devices to selected branch customers who do not already have a device to bank digitally, alongside one-to-one coaching to help them migrate to digital banking.”

Brecon and Radnorshire MP Fay Jones said: “I am saddened to see the announcement that HSBC Brecon is one of the 114 branches to close. While I understand that the majority of jobs are being kept, I very much hope that staff are being looked after during this difficult time. I am disappointed that HSBC did not notify me in advance of their announcement that the branch in my constituency would close.

“Without doubt, banking is changing but I will be working to make sure that HSBC customers continue to be able to access their money. Brecon itself is a thriving town but many customers will live in remote rural villages. I will be meeting the bank shortly to make sure that the continue to offer a full range of services to elderly and vulnerable customers.