LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 09/12/2022 - Shropshire Star Toy Appeal in connection with Shropshire-based brewery Joule's. In Picture: Golden Bear Products in Telford will be donating a large amount of toys the Shropshire Star Appeal L>R: Tom Fenn, Siskia Hamilton and Niamh Beer.

The team at Golden Bear Products Ltd, based in Telford, say they want to play their part in making a difference to people as the region struggles with a cost of living crisis.

Saskia Hamilton, international sales co-ordinator, said: “As a toy company whose aim is to put smiles on children’s faces, we are delighted to take part in this year’s toy appeal.

“As a family business we think it's important to help other families and we are very mindful that this year more than ever there are many families that won’t be able to give their children the Christmas they deserve.

“We hope the toys we are donating across our brands including Mr Tumble, Bing and Hey Duggee, will make a big difference to some children on Christmas morning.”

Golden Bear launched in 1979 when John Hales and Christine Nicholls were eager to start their own toy company, having gained considerable experience in their previous roles at Chad Valley.

They created Golden Bear Products Ltd which rapidly became a leading manufacturer of soft toys and the company has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Indeed, this year has been right up there with the most special with the company revealing its award-winning interactive soft toy range Curlimals. They are being launched in more than 25 countries and across all continents next year, following phenomenal success in the UK.

"It's all about giving back for us," Saskia adds. "It's a high priority for us to help the community. We have done a lot with the Christmas Smile Project as well, plus supporting local nurseries and schools. We try to make as many donations as possible."

Shropshire Star editor-in-chief Martin Wright said: “We are incredibly grateful to Golden Bear, a wonderful local company, for their support with our appeal.

“It’s heartwarming to see members of the business community bring the gift of giving and commit to supporting families and organisations in the county during the festive period, at what is a very challenging time for so many.”

He added: “It is a privilege for us to continue to run this appeal which has meant so much to so many young lives since it was first launched. The coronavirus meant we were unable to hold the appeal over the past two years but we’re all so pleased that we can now do it once more.”

Toys and gifts continue to roll in to the appeal. We are appealing to our generous band of readers and businesses to once more donate brand new toys, games, books and other gifts for children and teenagers of all ages, which will be shared among four excellent organisation in the county.

The appeal has seen more than 5,000 gifts distributed to good causes in the county since it was launched in 2015.

This year we are supporting the children’s ward at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals trust, Telford Young Carers, The Harry Johnson Trust for children with cancer, and The Movement Centre in Oswestry which provides therapy for conditions such as cerebral palsy and Down Syndrome.

Donations can be left at seven collection points in the region.

In Telford, we now have three collection points, with Halesfield-based Recycle IT 4U the latest supporter offering to collect on our behalf. This is in addition to the collection box at the Shropshire Star’s offices in Grosvenor House in Central Park, opposite Aldi on Hollinswood Road, and at Telford CVS offices in Hazeldine House, close to the former Debenhams building.

Four Joule’s pubs are also providing collection points: The Red Lion in Market Drayton, The White Horse opposite Shirehall in Shrewsbury, the Crown Wharf in Stone and the King’s Arms in Church Stretton.