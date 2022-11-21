Trees in city hosting World Cup final get finishing touches from Shropshire firm

The man made city in Qatar

Jones of Oswestry manufactured almost 50 special recessed tree surrounds for the Seef Lusail Public Realm in Qatar.

Situated north of Doha, on a series of man-made islands, the city of the future is one of the largest projects currently being undertaken around the world, being built to accommodate 200,000 residents and 170,000 employees as well as 80,000 visitors eventually reaching an estimated capacity of 450,000 people.

It is also home to the Lusail Football Stadium which will hos the 2022 World Cup final.

The Arborslot recessed tree surrounds now in the city allow for the continuation of the paving up to trees, whilst providing suitable aeration and drainage facilities, Steve Horton from Jones of Oswestry said.

He said after an absence of 10 years, Jones of Oswestry successfully returned to the county of Shropshire in December 2020.

"Purchased by Shropshire Metal Design Limited, manufacture returned to the fabrication works at Welsh Frankton, Oswestry along with several former Jones of Oswestry employees," he said.