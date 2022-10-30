New hygiene ratings issued to Shropshire pubs, takeaways and cafes - how did your local fare?

New hygiene ratings have been issued for businesses around the county

The Food Standards Agency, along with local councils, has given out ratings to a new batch of restaurants, pubs, cafes and takeaways across the county.

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

Out of the 25 businesses inspected recently, 16 have come out with top marks while three have a rating of four and six others have scored a three. None have score between zero and two.

These are the ratings issued in the last few weeks:

Three out of five

Artisans Coffee Shop at The Old Saw Mill, Llanwddyn, Oswestry

The Boot Micropub at 2 Market Square, Wellington

Codfather at 6 Prospect Cottages, Rock Lane, Ludlow

Firery Munch at 3 Hill Top Flats, Dalelands West, Market Drayton

Howard Arms at Derrington Road, Ditton Priors, Bridgnorth

Willow Cafe, at Willow Business Centre Halesfield 22, Halesfield, Telford

Four out of five

The Brew Hub at 13 High Street, Newtown

DINE Contract Catering at Makita Manufacturing Europe Hortonwood 7, Hortonwood, Telford

The Yorkshire House at St Marys Place, Shrewsbury

Five out of five

Anchor Inn at 137 Frankwell, Shrewsbury

Buzz Bingo at Castle Gates, Shrewsbury

China Diner at The China Diner, 3 Bridge Street, Bridgnorth

Cuckoo Oak at The Cuckoo Oak Bridgnorth Road, Telford

Domino's Pizza at 9 Anstice Square, Madeley, Telford

Gardiners at 22 Mill Street, Whitchurch

House Of Yum at First Floor General Stalls 18, Market Hall, Shoplatch, Shrewsbury

Little Boro at 3 Frankwell, Shrewsbury

Masonic Arms at 55 Belle Vue Road, Shrewsbury

Meole Brace Bowling Club at Meole Rise, Shrewsbury

Peach Tree Restaurant & C21 at 18 - 21 Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury

Tankerville Arms at Shrewsbury Road, Longden, Shrewsbury

Tesco Cafe Family Dining Restaurant at Tesco Extra, Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury

The Vintage Larder Shed And Shop at Cartref Camping And Caravan Site, Cartref, Ford Heath, Shrewsbury

The Wheatsheaf at 50 High Street, Shrewsbury