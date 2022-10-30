New hygiene ratings issued to Shropshire pubs, takeaways and cafes - how did your local fare?

The Food Standards Agency, along with local councils, has given out ratings to a new batch of restaurants, pubs, cafes and takeaways across the county.
Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.
The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.
Out of the 25 businesses inspected recently, 16 have come out with top marks while three have a rating of four and six others have scored a three. None have score between zero and two.
These are the ratings issued in the last few weeks:
Three out of five
Artisans Coffee Shop at The Old Saw Mill, Llanwddyn, Oswestry
The Boot Micropub at 2 Market Square, Wellington
Codfather at 6 Prospect Cottages, Rock Lane, Ludlow
Firery Munch at 3 Hill Top Flats, Dalelands West, Market Drayton
Howard Arms at Derrington Road, Ditton Priors, Bridgnorth
Willow Cafe, at Willow Business Centre Halesfield 22, Halesfield, Telford
Four out of five
The Brew Hub at 13 High Street, Newtown
DINE Contract Catering at Makita Manufacturing Europe Hortonwood 7, Hortonwood, Telford
The Yorkshire House at St Marys Place, Shrewsbury
Five out of five
Anchor Inn at 137 Frankwell, Shrewsbury
Buzz Bingo at Castle Gates, Shrewsbury
China Diner at The China Diner, 3 Bridge Street, Bridgnorth
Cuckoo Oak at The Cuckoo Oak Bridgnorth Road, Telford
Domino's Pizza at 9 Anstice Square, Madeley, Telford
Gardiners at 22 Mill Street, Whitchurch
House Of Yum at First Floor General Stalls 18, Market Hall, Shoplatch, Shrewsbury
Little Boro at 3 Frankwell, Shrewsbury
Masonic Arms at 55 Belle Vue Road, Shrewsbury
Meole Brace Bowling Club at Meole Rise, Shrewsbury
Peach Tree Restaurant & C21 at 18 - 21 Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury
Tankerville Arms at Shrewsbury Road, Longden, Shrewsbury
Tesco Cafe Family Dining Restaurant at Tesco Extra, Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury
The Vintage Larder Shed And Shop at Cartref Camping And Caravan Site, Cartref, Ford Heath, Shrewsbury
The Wheatsheaf at 50 High Street, Shrewsbury
Yo! To Go! at Tesco Extra, Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury, Shropshire