Ladder for Shropshire: Apprenticeship opportunity with motor dealer

Ben Wright has just completed his level three service and maintenance apprenticeship with Ford

The company wants a new service advisor apprentice to join the team at its Shrewsbury site with support of the Ladder for Shropshire.

Furrows Group is a privately-owned, family-run business that has been serving motorists in Shropshire and the surrounding areas for over 100 years.

It has dealerships in Shrewsbury, Telford and Oswestry representing Ford, Kia, Mazda and Skoda, offering new and used car sales, new and used van sales, servicing, accident repair, parts and tyres.

Some of the responsibilities of the new apprentice include greeting customers, scheduling service appointments, cataloguing customer concerns and comments, and working alongside the service team and other departments to deliver an exceptional customer service experience.

Peter Sears, Shrewsbury car service manager, said: "We have always championed apprenticeships. A number of our staff who started at Furrows as an apprentice have gone on to work in management and senior management.

"We like apprenticeships because they offer young people the opportunity to grow within the company, learning as they develop.

"Apprenticeships also allow existing employees to pass on their knowledge and expertise which creates a positive, motivated and skilled workforce.

"We are looking for a dynamic, highly-motivated individual who can demonstrate excellent customer service skills whilst working in a fast-paced environment."

Amanda Carpenter, for the Ladder, said: “We are lucky to have such a great apprenticeship opportunity in Shrewsbury, with an employer that have supported apprenticeships for many years and offer growth and development within the business.