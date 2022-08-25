Visually impaired Telford teenager launches her own photography business

Photographer, Romilly Esp with model Elisha Turner

Romilly Esp, 17, has had limited vision her entire life, but that hasn't stopped her from challenging perceptions in the photography world.

When her vision started deteriorating rapidly 18 months ago, Romilly was faced with the difficult decision of abandoning her equine veterinary course.

Now, with the help of local charity, Shropshire Youth Support Trust (SYST), the teen has launched her own photography business, ESP Media Warrior.

Speaking on the challenges she faces as a visually impaired photographer, Romilly said: "I can only see clearly through my left eye, so when I do photoshoots I always think of a bunch of ideas in my mind before I go, to make it easier.

"I can't work past 7pm as my eyes get really tired, so it's more challenging."

Romilly hopes her business will help spread awareness of visual impairment as a disability, and her story will inspire others to follow their dreams.

"I want to help prove to people that no matter your disability, you should not let that limit your options," she said.