Jobs boost as Aldi to hire nearly 100 extra workers in Shropshire

By Mark Morris

Budget supermarket chain Aldi plans to hire nearly 100 new store staff in Shropshire between now and the end of the year.

Shoppers queue on the day Aldi opened its doors in Bridgnorth.

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket chain is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill 97 roles at its stores across the region.

It includes both full and part-time positions such as stock assistants and store assistants all the way up to store managers, with salaries of up to £48,490.

Existing stores where Aldi is looking to hire include Bridgnorth, Ludlow and Shrewsbury.

Aldi is also hiring 413 people in the West Midlands and 220 people in Staffordshire between now and the end of the year.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket on track to create 2,000 permanent new roles across the UK this year.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers, we need more amazing colleagues across the country to help make that possible.

“As well as healthcare and lifestyle perks, working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business. We look forward to welcoming even more great people in the West Midlands to become a part of our success.”

Last month, Aldi announced a second pay increase this year for its store staff.

From September, they will earn a minimum hourly rate of £10.50 nationally, and £11.95 inside the M25, with paid breaks included.

Those interested in applying for jobs can visit aldirecruitment.co.uk

