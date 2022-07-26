Sales training and services company opens in Shropshire

Pippa Tait

Named as a North West Most Exciting Company by North West Business Insider magazine in June 2021, Blackburn-headquartered Sales Geek has doubled its turnover every year since its launch by husband and wife team Richard and Lucy Few in 2017.

Delivering a blend of sales training services, both online and face-to-face across the UK and internationally, the company works with a number of major brands and public sectors organisations, as well as small and medium-sized businesses in a huge variety of sectors, while its Sales Geek Hub app also has users across the globe.

Launching a Sales Geek regional office in Shrewsbury, Pippa's sales experience stretches back to 2001, having worked in various national positions, most recently in the role of UK clinical sales manager for a multi-award-winning medical products company, prior to joining Sales Geek.

She said: “Sales Geek is on a mission to change the way the world perceives sales, and I’m proud to be bringing this fantastic service to my hometown in Shropshire.

“We provide sales training for individuals and teams as well as a unique part-time sales director solution that enables businesses of all sizes to access the benefits of having a focussed sales strategy and team leader, without the high salary of a full-time sales director.