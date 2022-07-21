Ladder for Shropshire: Telford business Press Red Rentals seeking new apprentice

Press Red Rentals is looking to expand its team with support of the Ladder for Shropshire.

The business provides audio-visual, sound, lighting, video and computer equipment hire for the exhibition, live events, education, broadcast, theatre and media production sectors.

The new apprentice will learn about all of the background supply systems, prep/testing of products for goods out and returning goods in, use of rental management software for stock control, picking stock and servicing stock.

Eventually the apprentice, which will gain qualifications in the supply chain and logistics sector, may also go out with the installation teams.

The events industry is recovering rapidly after the pandemic and Press Red Rentals said it is excited for the future.

This May saw business really escalate with three times the business of 2019, delivering projects across the UK and Europe including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Munich and Glasgow.

Lee Stoner, from Press Red Rentals, said: “The industry needs to bring through new talent and we are excited to be able to help with this through the apprenticeship scheme and offer the chance to be part of this unusual and interesting sector.”

To apply applicants can email recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk.

Amanda Carpenter, project officer for the Ladder for Shropshire, said: “This is a great opportunity for a young person to become involved in an exciting sector which incorporates technology, logistics and exceptional customer service. This vacancy is likely to attract a lot of interest.”