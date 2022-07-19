Dog Food specialist expands in Shrewsbury

Different Dog co-founders Charlie and Alex Thurstan with Liz Lowe, centre

The business now operates out of Units 13-16, a total commercial space of about 8,500 sq ft.

Different Dog creates and produces premium dog food, sourcing 100 per cent British meat, vegetables, fruits and superfoods from a trusted network of farmers.

The vet-approved recipes are available from select stores across the UK or on a subscription basis, with popular combinations including ‘Hearty Beef and Berries’ and ‘Stay Supple Fish Supper’.

The expansion has seen the team at Different Dog double in size in both remote and on-site positions, leading to new records of boxes being packed each week. The latest weekly record is 1,427 boxes, with no sign of slow down as the company grow its subscription-based services that see dogs from all around the country being fed a quality fresh diet.

Charlie Thurstan, co-founder of Different Dog, said: “Our decision to expand at Centurion Park was an easy one, as the units had everything we needed. The relationship we have with Morris Property is easy and straight-forward with their commercial no-nonsense approach which has enabled us the freedom to expand which is fantastic.”