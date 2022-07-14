Ladder for Shropshire: Firm named among top apprenticeship employers in country

Clee Hill Plant apprentice Dylan Hadwen

Among them is Clee Hill Plant which features in the Small to Medium Employer category and has also been named the leading apprenticeship provider in the Plant Hire category.

Gavin Kirk, HR manager, said: "Clee Hill Plant has a long history of supporting apprentices through their training programmes and enabling them to obtain a nationally recognised qualification in plant maintenance and repair.

"We are extremely proud of our apprenticeship pass rate and retention, with over 40 per cent of our operational employees either undergoing apprenticeship training or having completed their programme and choosing to continue their career with Clee Hill Plant.

"Apprentices who have completed their apprenticeships with us have progressed to become highly competent and experienced plant engineers, either workshop based or mobile.

"We offer a three-year advanced apprenticeship in plant maintenance and repair with training taking place ‘on the job’ and through block release at college.”

The Ladder for Shropshire supported the business to recruit Dylan Hadwen as an apprentice plant engineer in August 2021 and he has made excellent progress.

Dylan said: “I am really happy with the balance of learning at college and working in the depot, I find that being in the workplace really helps to take on board what we cover in college."

Gavin added: “The company currently has a further vacancy for an apprentice plant engineer at Ludlow and is keen to hear from any young people who have a keen interest in mechanical engineering and are eager to learn new skills and become one of the ‘stars of the future’."

Anyone wishing to apply can email their CV to hr@cleehill.co.uk.