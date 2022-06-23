Ladder for Shropshire: Fire service offering apprenticeship opportunities

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is offering apprenticeship roles in Shrewsbury and Telford

The organisation is offering the apprenticeship roles in both the main office in Shrewsbury town centre and Stafford Park in Telford.

Apprentices will follow an advanced apprenticeship in business administration and will be learning and gaining experience in IT, reception, document processing, data analysis and producing reports.

Specialist opportunities include supporting the training team in developing and producing training materials and running courses, or supporting the HR department with recruitment and careers events.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is one of the UK’s highest performing fire services and achieves consistently high marks in external audits.

Kat Thomas, HR officer who has been working with colleagues to develop these roles, said: “Having not recruited for apprentices for the last two years due to Covid, we are really excited to be recruiting again.

"We’ve had great success with our previous apprentices over the years who have all become valuable members of the service either securing permanent roles, or progressing on to higher level apprenticeships. We even had one apprentice scoop a top award at the National Apprenticeship Awards.

"Apprenticeships are a great way to gain experience in a new area of work, or to use as a stepping stone into a future career. These apprentices will be learning all about the fire service, gaining specialist training and knowledge on the job, whilst attaining a nationally recognised standard in business. We are committed to developing employees and the service as a whole and provide all the support an apprentice needs.

"As well as training, development and support, an apprentice will have access to the same great range of benefits that our other employees do such as flexible working, generous annual leave provision, health and wellbeing services and staff discounts, amongst others.”