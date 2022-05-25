Historic pub and restaurant to be given a new lease of life

William Guy outside the Horns of Boningale

The Cowshed at Boningale promises the same exceptional dining experience its customers have come to expect, with a few additions to its drink and food menus.

The Horns of Boningale, located on the A464 between Wolverhampton and Shifnal, has a rich history, dating back more than 300 years to a time when its food offering was limited to ham and eggs, and its custom was almost exclusively Shropshire-based farmers taking their cattle to market.

Like many other traditional country pubs its offering has expanded to draw people from other walks of life. The decor has not changed much since its inception.

When the building owned by Marston's became available in March, William Guy, the 37-year-old owner of the Cowshed on the outskirts of Pattingham,jumped at the opportunity to breathe new life into the mostly unchanged pub, known locally as The Horns.

The Cowshed restaurant is well known for its small but impressive menu of British dishes and is a firm favourite among diners, drawing people from as far as Birmingham.

Mr Guy, from Pattingham, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be taking on The Horns. As a building, it holds so much promise and together with our partners at Marston’s, we have bold plans to bring it into the 21st Century.

“The building is undergoing a full renovation in keeping with the Cowshed’s rustic aesthetic, while staying true to The Horn’s quaint country charm. We bring with us a full team of hospitality professionals, including two chefs with a combined 30 years’ experience.

“When we open The Cowshed at Boningale’s doors on June 19, diners can expect a brand-new light bites menu in addition to our a la carte menu, as well as a choice of premium Cowshed cocktails.

“We’ve received a warm welcome from the local community, and we’re excited to offer them the great dining experience our existing customers have come to know and love.”

Sarah Jackson, business development manager from Wolverhampton-based Marston’s, said: “We’re excited to be working in partnership with The Cowshed, known locally for its rustic charisma, fine wine and the very best in British cuisine.

“The Horns of Boningale holds a special place in the hearts of local people and we were determined to partner with a business we knew would modernise the pub’s offer, while not compromising its charm which has stood the test of time.