Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Brewery's right royal new beer for Jubilee

By John CorserBridgnorthBusinessPublished: Comments

Regulars at Black Country brewery Holden's are enjoying a patriotic pint in the build-up to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Pub manager Eric Mills with the new Platinum Jubilee ale at the Park Inn, Woodsetton
Pub manager Eric Mills with the new Platinum Jubilee ale at the Park Inn, Woodsetton

The Woodsetton brewery has just launched a special 4.2 per cent strength celebration ale Platinum Jubilee.

It is on sale at Holden's tenanted pubs and its managed Woodsetton Pub Company estate.

One of the first to put it on was the Park Inn, next to the brewery in George Street.

The pub is now being run by a new licensee, Eric Mills, who has come in after a recent refurbishment.

Charlotte Holden from Holden's Brewery said there were plans for further improvements to the pub in coming months.

Platinum Jubilee ale is available at the company's Shropshire pubs including The Golden Lion in Bridgnorth and the recently refurbished Red Cow in Stableford Road, Ackleton.

The brewery in George Street has been brewing beers since 1915.

Business
News
Platinum Jubilee
Royal
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News