Ladder for Shropshire: New apprentice opportunity at Market Drayton business

Steve Poole of Market Drayton-based Cooper Poole

Market Drayton-based Cooper Poole is recruiting a new apprentice with support of the Ladder for Shropshire.

The firm installs and maintains air conditioning, refrigeration and ventilation systems nationwide.

The successful applicant will follow the Engineering Operative standard and will also gain a Diploma in Engineering Operations. There will be additional training for F-Gas qualifications and industry-recognised qualifications for air conditioning and refrigeration engineers.

The apprentice will work with the Cooper Poole team and be involved with workshop and on-site servicing; repair and installation of air conditioning, refrigeration and ventilation systems; assisting with developing detailed plans; and developing technical reports.

With over 60 years of combined experience in the air conditioning and ventilation industry, Mike and Steve Poole lead a team of installers and engineers at the business.

Steve said: “This is a great opportunity for an enthusiastic young person to get involved in an ever-growing business.

"With the onset of warmer weather, we are expecting to be even busier in the coming months, so there should be plenty of experience to be gained.”

Following advice from the Ladder for Shropshire, this opportunity is now open for applicants. Young people interested in applying can contact the training provider SBC Training by emailing enquiries@sbc-training.co.uk.

Amanda Carpenter, project officer for the Ladder for Shropshire, said: “This is a great opportunity for a young person to join a growing industry with a well-known and respected local company.

"Cooper Poole is just the type of business which we need to become involved with apprenticeships and to grow our skilled workforce of the future.”