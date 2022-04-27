Business opens first ever ‘while you wait’ recycled cashmere accessory workshop

It will be run by Turtle Doves – the designer and manufacturer of luxury 100 per cent recycled cashmere accessories and products.

Customers will be able to pick the product and exact colour they would like from a range of products including fingerless gloves, headbands, baby booties, neck warmers, ponchos and snoods. While they wait, they can enjoy a cup of their favourite brew while Turtle Dove seamstresses expertly handcraft their one-of-a-kind accessory.

An opening party is taking place at the new workshop on Saturday, April 30 from 10am to 5pm where guests will be able to see everything in action, enjoy a glass of fizz and cake.

Turtle Doves has been at the forefront of sustainable style since 2009, having prevented 450,000 cashmere jumpers from going to landfill since then – the equivalent to 140 tonnes of jumpers, or 20 olympic-sized swimming pools. Over 150,000 jumpers were saved from landfill in the last year alone.

Graham Holbrook, Turtle Doves CEO, said: “Impulse buying and the lack of awareness of where our clothes come from lies at the very heart of the fast fashion environmental crisis we’re in.

"The Turtle Doves workshop brings back the traditional sewing workshop to the UK high street and will immerse our customers in the production of their chosen item from start to finish. Customers will walk out of our shop with a one-of-a-kind accessory they can treasure for years to come.