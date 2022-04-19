Notification Settings

Agricultural builders and DIY merchants launches new garden showroom

By James PughOswestryBusinessPublished:

Agricultural builders and DIY merchants Morgans of Oswestry has launched a new garden showroom.

Pictured in the new garden showroom is Gemma Cap, Winnie the dog, Paul Barkley and Lee Davies
Over the last few weeks it has been renovating its old gun room into a garden/home improvement area with lots of gazebos, tables and chairs, artificial grass, garden bars, aggregates, porcelain, gardening equipment plus a huge new range of garden furniture.

“We are thrilled to be displaying a huge range of garden furniture from two-seaters to seven-seaters as well as multiple types of gazebos and parasols – there’s something to suit everyone’s taste,” said Paul Barkley, who is part of the management team.

"In addition to the garden furniture on display, there are also a wide selection of decorative aggregates, paving slabs, Indian Stone sets, artificial grass and bark on display.

“If you were wanting to overhaul your garden from scratch, everything you need from weed protection ground covering to garden fencing are on display for you to browse.

"There is also a range of garden tools on display so any item you may need to tackle a garden project are readily available."

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

