In the year ended March 31, the Walsall-based firm said overall customer satisfaction and global policy retention went up in line with expectations, from 83 per cent last year to 84.

In North America, despite the pandemic’s impact, policy retention remained high, at 85 per cent, while partner households grew to 73 million.

In the UK customer numbers were in line with expectations, while the Spanish market reported an increase in job volumes.

HomeServe’s Home Experts – the online platform which matches consumers with trades – was profitable for the first full year, while marketplace Checkatrade reported 47,000 paying trade with the average revenue per trade going up to £1,200 – 27.8 per cent up on last year.