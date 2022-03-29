Newport apprentice reaches Screwfix semi-finals

Jack Thompson has gone through to the Screwfix semi-final

Carpenter Jack Thompson, from Newport, was shortlisted in the Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2022 competition due to "the passion, dedication, and ambition which shone through in the application", and for his "real enthusiasm by always asking questions when on a job".

If Jack wins he will receive a £10,000 prize package consisting of tools, trade and technology to get him started in his field.

The 20-year-old, who is studying for a carpentry and joinery qualification, said: “Being one step closer to the final is exciting and I will put my all into demonstrating my skills, commitment, and passion for the trade to help me get through to the final.

"To be crowned Trade Apprentice 2022 would be an incredible accolade that would help me realise my potential and help me to pursue my dream of becoming a professional tradesperson.

"I hope my passion for carpentry and joinery leads me towards my goal of ending up as a member of the Federation of Master Builders.”

More than thirty apprentices have reached the semi-final, and a chosen ten will go on to face a panel of industry experts at the national final in April.

Jack Wallace, Screwfix marketing director, said: “Apprenticeships remain vital to the construction industry and our annual competition looks to reward skilled trade apprentices and highlight the countless opportunities the construction industry has to offer.

"Our trade apprentices are an inspiration to the future generation, shining a light on the benefits of a career in the trade.

“From over 2,500 entries, our semi-finalists have done incredibly well to get this far, and I look forward to hearing more about our future champions of the trade.