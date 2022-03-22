Telford-based Reconomy Group acquires Webb’s Training Services

Headquartered in Birmingham, Webb’s has a network of UK training centres and also delivers courses on customer premises or online. Categories of training include health & safety, construction, plant operation, manual handling, working at height, first aid, driving and many more.

Webb’s will become part of the Reconomy Group’s recycle division and work alongside the UK brands to deliver accredited training to customers and their staff. They will also support the Group’s initiatives to find routes into employment for people from hard-to-reach backgrounds.

Mark Webb, managing director of Webb’s Training Services, said: “We’re delighted to be joining the Reconomy Group for this next exciting phase in our development.

"We see great opportunities and have a deep understanding of business training needs across all commercial sectors, working with many of Reconomy Group’s customers already. Everyone at Webb’s is looking forward to adding value and capability to the group proposition in 2022 and beyond."

Mike Benton, operations director at Reconomy Group, said: “Training and development are of paramount importance to Reconomy Group and we recognise the skills challenges being faced by our core sectors.