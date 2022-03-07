Worik starts on new centre to test tanks

Mark Pritchard MP breaks the ground for the test rig for the Challenger tank upgrade at RSBL in Telford

Work has began on multi–million pound new test centre in Shropshire as part of a scheme to upgrade the army's tanks.

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, performed the official ground-breaking ceremony to mark the start of construction work for a new test rig at Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land works in Telford.

The test centre will be used to put the new turret system for the Army's upgraded Challenger 3 tank through its paces before it goes into full-scale production.

Mr Pritchard had campaigned for the contract for the tank programme to be awarded to the works at Hadley Park.

He was joined by representatives of Rheinmetall BAE Systems Ltd, known as RBSL, which will manufacture the new turrets, the British Army, and the Department for Education and Science.

The new plant is part of a £20 million investment in the Telford site, which will support hundreds of jobs.

The turret test rig programme is a multi-million pound project which will allow the company to ensure the Challenger 3 turret system is mature and reliable before production begins.

The turret will be used to update the Army's 148 Challenger 2 battle tanks, keeping them up to date until 2030.

The work will create and sustain 200 jobs at the company, as well as a further 450 jobs in the supply chain.

The test rig will simulate road and cross-country driving conditions, allowing engineers to carry out rigorous reliability tests, and reducing the need for thousands of miles of test drives.

Mr Pritchard said the contract was part of a wider package of £800 million the Government was investing in Shropshire.

"This is fantastic news for existing jobs, new jobs, local small- and medium-sized enterprises and suppliers, and for engineering apprenticeships," he said.

"The Challenger 3 tank is the most advanced tank in Nato, and it's being built in Shropshire."

Mr Pritchard said it was a huge credit to the people who worked in the defence industry in the region, and a huge honour to be invited to start the work.”