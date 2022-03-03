CBD coffee shop opens in Shrewsbury in first for Shropshire

Severn Leaves in Shrewsbury

Severn Leaves, a CBD Coffee Shop and Dispensary, has opened on Castle Street in Shrewsbury, offering customers a range of goods enhanced with cannabidiol – a chemical substance found in cannabis.

Owners of The Little Gourmet in Shrewsbury decided to launch a new brand in order to compliment their current offerings. They said it was always part of their plan to become CBD-orientated.

Unlike its cousin tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, CBD is non-intoxicating which means that it does not create a 'high' effect and is legal and safe to use.

The owners of Severn Leaves said that while studies are ongoing, there are a number of wellness benefits to taking CBD and it has been reported to be beneficial for many health issues such as chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia.

Sue Gardner, baker for the family-run business said: “I suffered for years with chronic pain following a bad break in my ankle with subsequent arthritis to the point of being severely incapacitated and consuming many painkillers.

"I tried CBD back in 2018 and found the benefits to be overwhelming, to the point that I now no longer require other pain relief.”

CBD has been used for centuries for many ailments and is now becoming popular as a supplement.

Owners of Severn Leaves said they wanted to make it as easy and inexpensive as possible for people to access CBD on a daily basis.

At the new shop, staff serve coffee and tea as well as a range of other CBD-based products for anyone who wants to start using it.

Severn Leaves will continue to serve its non-CBD menu.