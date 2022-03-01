New Volvo showroom opening in Shrewsbury

Volvo Cars Shrewsbury, which was recently awarded Regional Retailer of the Year by Volvo Car UK, will open its doors for sales, servicing, MoT tests and repairs with a new-look showroom.

The site will feature Volvo’s signature lounge area, complete with luxurious Scandinavian furniture. Customers will be able to enjoy Swedish cakes while their car is looked after, or can work while they wait thanks to the free Wi-Fi.

An interior viewing window will also allow customers to see all activity in the new workshops.

The showroom will display the latest range of Volvo cars, including the pure electric XC40 and plug-in hybrids, as well as a wide range of Volvo Selekt Approved Used models.

Chris Carr, managing director at Volvo Cars Shrewsbury, said: “After four successful years at our current home on Featherbed Lane, it is time to look ahead to the future and move into our new state-of-the-art showroom.

“With the phasing-out of petrol and diesel cars over the coming years, we’ve ensured our new sustainable facility is future ready, with a number of electric vehicle charging points and a range of plug-in hybrid models to choose from – plus the pure electric XC40 and brand-new C40 – alongside a selection of petrol and diesel cars.