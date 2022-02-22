Notification Settings

Telford packaging firm creating 100 jobs following multi-million-pound expansion

By James PughTelfordBusinessPublished:

Packaging manufacturer Sirane has expanded into a third site in Telford following a multi-million-pound investment – creating up to 100 jobs.

Sirane's new site in Halesfield, Telford
The new site, in Halesfield, has added about 40,000 sq ft of additional manufacturing space, and will house its innovative board division as well as allowing further investment in eco-friendly packaging technologies.

Simon Balderson, Sirane MD, said: “This is a hugely significant expansion in the history of Sirane. We needed additional manufacturing space to enable us to continue being at the forefront of packaging innovation.

“Technologies which allow for plastic replacement in packaging are becoming increasingly important, and this investment is about both the present and the future. We’ve been looking for additional space for a while, so it’s great news for the company that we’ve finally got the keys.

“It will also give us space to expand our co-packing and fulfilment business, an area which has seen significant growth in the last few years.”

Sirane already operates two manufacturing sites in Telford – both on Stafford Park – one with 100,000 sq ft of manufacturing and a second 32,000 sq ft – housing the company’s absorbency and flexible packaging operations.

Machinery and materials are already on their way into the new site, and small-scale manufacturing should begin before the end of the month, with full-scale manufacturing scheduled to begin before Easter.

Sirane is an innovative packaging development-to-manufacture company, with expertise in absorbency, board, flexible packaging and material science. Additional specialisms include plastic replacement and dual-ovenable products, recyclable packaging and product development.

It has four main divisions – food packaging, horticultural, medical and healthcare, and lab supplies and services. The company is based in Telford with additional manufacturing in Mexico, Czech Republic and Russia, with a network of agents/distributors.

