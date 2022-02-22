Firm to focus on the redevelopment of Shropshire

Director Kieran Danby standing outside one of Buildfifty5 Living’s schemes

The pandemic closed much of the UK economy but for this Shropshire-based business, it presented an opportunity to develop the strategy for its new division and the chance to be involved in the redevelopment of brown field sites that will improve housing and care provision of its home county.

Garry Whiting, founder-director of BuildFifty5, said: "Over the last 17 years BuildFifty5 has amassed a wealth of experience working with private and institutional developers and funds. During the last two years under lockdown, we have explored innovative solutions and challenged institutional models in our approach to meeting housing need. Through BuildFifty5 Living we have prepared the ground for what we anticipate being major growth during the next few years."

With its team operating from Telford, BuildFifty5Living will work with affordable older persons, housing and assisted living registered providers to deliver bespoke and affordable homes. These will help regenerate high streets and communities to encourage economic, social, and environmental well-being.

BuildFifty5 Living facilitated a £2.7 million scheme for Citizen Housing – a housing association group that owns and manages 30,000 homes across the West Midlands – for the construction of 24 homes on the site of a former pub.

Kieran Danby, co-owner of BuildFifty5 Living, said: “The redevelopment of the pub site demonstrates how we identify opportunities that benefit from the different approach to design, procurement and collaboration we offer. Many companies had overlooked the brown field site; however, we recognised the opportunity and galvanised a team that successfully overcame the challenges involved and delivered a fully affordable scheme.”

Mr Danby added: “Set against the background of ever-increasing house prices, living costs and pressure on public services, the demand for affordable, supported, supported and specialist housing has never been greater, particularly in the West Midlands and Shropshire. There is also a build-up in the need for older person’s accommodation.

"Having anticipated such trends we launched the company in 2019. We are well positioned to develop cost effective, efficient building solutions for our partners.