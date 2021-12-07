Shropshire based micro-dairy launches community milk vending machine

Vending machine

The machine, launched by Shropshire-based Just Jerseys, will offer access to locally farmed fresh milk with an environmentally-conscious factor.

The micro dairy of 10 pedigree Jersey cows will provide fresh Jersey milk every day via a vending machine located in a milk hut on Teme Street, Tenbury Wells.

The girls are milked twice a day using a mobile milking machine in the field where they graze and pasteurised using a mobile micro dairy.

The milk will be available in environmentally-friendly glass bottles. Customers will be able to pour their own milk into the bottles from the vending machine or even bring their own vessels. Children will also have the option for a delicious Just Jerseys Milkshake from the Mooshake bar, available at the vending machine area.

Just Jerseys will also be providing a delivery service offering raw and pasteurised milk, inspired by the community spirit during lockdown and having a focus in allowing the vulnerable and elderly to also have access to their product.

Just Jerseys is small scale family micro dairy run by husband and wife team Marina and Mick Rae and their daughter Lauren.

Marina said: “Our mission is to provide our community with local fresh milk daily, offering an alternative to supermarkets where milk can often be several days old.

"Reducing food miles and carbon emissions is key to us. Over the years we have seen farms grow into extremely large operations with herds exceeding 500, due to having to survive and remain in farming. Many small farms have been forced to close and family businesses lost, which is heart-breaking.