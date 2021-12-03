Shifnal's Park House Hotel sold

Park House Hotel in Shifnal

Park House Hotel has been bought by Crest Hotels, an independent multiple hotel group which operates five hotels across the UK.

The 54-bedroom, Grade II listed building features dedicated conference and meeting rooms, the largest of which has a capacity of up to 222 as well as a leisure facility including a 15-metre indoor swimming pool.

A spokesman on behalf of Crest Hotels said: “The Park House Hotel is an exciting acquisition, given its excellent location, we look forward to investing in the successful future of this business.”

The property was marketed by joint agents, Graham + Sibbald and Simon Stevens Associates.

Martin Davis, of Graham + Sibbald, said: “This transaction and the strong interest generated in this business during the competitive marketing process, demonstrates that despite the Covid-19 pandemic the demand for well-located and realistically priced regional hotels remains.”