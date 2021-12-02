Shrewsbury taxi firm expands with new acquisition

Drivers Alistair Bowers and Viorel Leoveanu

The acquisition means Shrewsbury Cars has more vehicles across the Shrewsbury and Oswestry area, increasing the firm’s total fleet across Shropshire to over 110.

Jeffs & Burgess Taxis, based on Oswald Road, will continue to operate under its current name before rebranding to Oswestry Cars in the new year.

The acquisition will also drive jobs within the local area, with upcoming plans to recruit more drivers and office-based telephone operators.

Shrewsbury Cars, which already employs 20 office-based staff and a network of 110 self-employed drivers, was founded in 2014 by business partners Matt Young and Natalie Jameson.

Earlier in November, Shrewsbury Cars also partnered with Uber in a move that would allow visitors to Shrewsbury to book and pay for a local taxi service from within the Uber app.

Matt said: “As a reputable taxi firm, it’s our mission to provide a reliable service using local drivers with local knowledge, and we’re excited to celebrate growth and formally expand our service into the Oswestry area.

"While we’ve been serving the residents of Oswestry for many years through Shrewsbury Cars, we’re looking forward to welcoming the customers of Jeffs & Burgess and establishing a formal presence in the town, helping to support the local pubs and restaurants during the busy festive period.