Telford firm playing major part in 'iconic' housing scheme

The project in Birmingham is the first that will meet the new Future Homes Standard, and will be completed three years ahead of the Government deadline.

The Future Homes Standard demands that all new homes built from 2025 will have a 75-80 per cent reduction in carbon emissions compared to homes delivered under current regulations.

Telford firm Besblock, one of the leading concrete block manufacturers in the UK, has partnered with housing association Midland Heart and Tricas Construction Ltd to build the 12 homes in Handsworth which are due for completion early next year.

“It’s fantastic to be involved in such an iconic project,” said Andrew Huxley, managing director of Besblock.

“While the homes may look traditional, they certainly are the homes of the future having been built using methods of construction and materials which will improve the thermal efficiency of the properties. It’s a huge step forward for our industry and we’re proud to have played a part in it.”

Founded in 1972, the family firm has been supplying its iconic concrete blocks for decades.

Joe Reeves, executive director of finance and growth at Midland Heart, said: “We’re really proud to be leading this pioneering project and look forward to working with our partners such as Besblock and welcoming new residents to this unique development.

“The homes built on Grosvenor Road will be ‘normal homes’, built largely using regular materials which have been sourced locally, demonstrating the practicability of the Future Homes Standard."

In recent years Besblock has invested millions of pounds across all of its departments to expand the business and enable block deliveries to go further afield.

Currently, the firm’s fleet of lorries travel more than 840,000kms during their deliveries, unloading an average of 1,261 tonnes a day.

The firm has recently installed a state-of-the-art sustainable wood burner which will be up and running in the next couple of months.