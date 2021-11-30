Self-storage company opens new branch in Shrewsbury

The new store boasts 57,000 sq ft of storage space available for local customers and businesses, which includes up to 750 individual storage units to rent, providing a boost to the accessibility of externally sourced storage in the local community.

After purchasing from fellow storage company, Rent a Space, Space Station officially opened its doors to its newest venture earlier this year but will retain the previous external branding in the short-term, until planning permission is approved to change it.

Whilst the plan is to fully refurbish the premises later in the year, customers will now be greeted by Space Station uniformed staff for all their needs and queries.

Included in the facility are a variety of different sized storage units, available to rent with flexibility, with both short and long-term options available. Furthermore, the facility is fitted with 24/7 CCTV surveillance and has workshops and office spaces available for rent in addition to storage units.

Space Station’s CEO Kevin Prince said: “It’s terrific for us to be able to open our new self-storage facility in Shrewsbury.

“Having just expanded one of our newer stores in Solihull earlier this year, it’s exciting to continue the momentum and open our 11th store in the UK, offering a variety of storage solutions to customers and businesses in the Shropshire region.

“Our new store gives our customers access to individual storage unit, as well as office workspaces, which are all managed extremely well by the existing team already in place. We are delighted that they have decided to remain in their positions, giving the existing customers a reassurance of a smooth transfer. We are excited to welcome them all to the Space Station family.”