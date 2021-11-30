Restaurant on mid Wales tourist route is up for sale

Dyffryn Café and Restaurant at Foel, near Welshpool

The Dyffryn Café and Restaurant at Foel, near Welshpool, Powys, is on the market for £695,000.

The business is seen by thousands of tourists and travellers each year heading along the main A458 trunk road linking the West Midlands to the Welsh coast and Snowdonia.

“Most people will know the Dyffryn because of its key location on the main road,” said Bryan Jarman, a chartered surveyor at estate agents Morris, Marshall and Poole with Norman Lloyd. “It’s a well-known business on the gateway to Snowdonia and the Welsh coast, popular for tourists from the Midlands as well as outdoor enthusiasts in the winter months.”

The property includes a café/restaurant and bar with 60 covers and a house with four bedrooms and living accommodation.

“This is a rare opportunity to purchase such a well-established business,” said Bryan. “There is potential to expand the existing business and increase turnover. It includes a licensed bar and currently serves a range of barista coffee, artisan teas, handmade cakes and a substantial hand prepared menu .

“It offers a wonderful lifestyle opportunity and huge potential for ambitious new owners to really make the place their own and increase revenue further”

The restaurant and bar also have patio doors leading out to a raised patio area for al-fresco dining.

The commercial kitchen is well equipped with a central preparation island, catering oven, friers, and fridges, as well as a pantry store.

Bryan added: “We’re anticipating a lot of interest from perspective commercial owners. It also offers an opportunity for someone looking to develop or enter the hospitality industry in a thriving tourist area.